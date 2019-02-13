File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Five suspects were expected to appear in court following their arrest for possession of stolen and hijacked vehicles. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said officers were on patrol in Zwelitsha when they seen two suspects carrying parts of a vehicle.

“When questioned, the suspects told the police where they got the parts and they directed the police to where the vehicle was.

"On arrival, the members found another suspect busy stripping the vehicle. The vehicle was discovered as reported stolen in Gugulethu this month.” The trio, aged 20, 24 and 39, were arrested.

In another incident, officers arrested two suspects aged 25 and 26.

They were caught taking apart a vehicle in Ramaphosa informal settlement in Browns Farm.

“The vehicle was reportedly hijacked an hour before the arrest in Monwood Drive in the same vicinity," said Van Wyk.

"The driver of the company vehicle, a Toyota Avanza, had just finished dropping the last staff member when he was approached by two armed men.

"One suspect searched the driver and took his wallet and the other suspect got into the driver's side and they drove away with the vehicle.”

The 26-year-old suspect was apprehended with a replica firearm. The suspects were scheduled to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on charges of theft and possession of a hijacked vehicle.

Cape Times