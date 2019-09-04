A house allegedly belonging to the man accused of raping and killing 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was set alight by angry residents in Khayelitsha last night. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Western Cape police have refuted claims that bodies were discovered at a residence in I-Section in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha, that was torched last night. The house allegedly belongs to the 42-year-old Claremont post office employee accused of raping and killing 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The incident occurred a day after the accused made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

"This rumour was circulated on social media following an incident where a residence has been torched by community members during a protest action," police said.

"Our members were immediately deployed to the area to maintain law and to quell any form of violence. The identity of the owner of the residence which was destroyed by fire is not disclosed.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the matter and arrests are yet to be effected.

"Any person with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 with their anonymous tip-off."

Video footage of a house on fire while residents danced and sang Struggle songs has been widely shared on social media, but it could not be confirmed that the dwelling belonged to the accused, the Cape Argus reported.

Jermaine Carelse, of the City's Fire and Rescue Service, said last night: "At 19:25 this evening the City's Fire & Rescue responded to a dwelling alight in Khayelitsha.

"Three firefighting appliances and a rescue vehicle with a total of 14 staff members were dispatched.

"Upon arrival of the first appliance from Khayelitsha fire station, the crew was confronted by an extremely volatile crowd.

"They feared for their lives and withdrew whilst the crowd banged on the vehicle.

"As for who the owner of the dwelling is at this stage is unknown," Carelse said.

On Monday, the court heard that the accused confessed to the murder and led police to where her body was dumped.

Prosecutor Nomnikelo Konisi told the court: "Your honour on the day of her disappearance she came to collect a parcel at Claremont Post Office. The lights were out and the accused asked her to return later.

"When she returned, he accosted her and allegedly raped her. She fought back and he hit her with a scale.

"The accused later dumped her body in Lingelethu West and took investigators to the scene."

The court ordered that the accused's name and photograph not be published.

Cape Times



