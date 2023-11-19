Police detain suspects on charges of possession of prohibited firearms, abalone

A 52-year-old man has been arrested after he was found with 446 units of dried abalone in Brackenfell. This comes after the police members of Operation Shanela searched a house in Kruin Street on Friday.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the suspect was arrested for possession of abalone and was scheduled to appear in court once charged. “The platoon approached an address in Kruin Street, Brackenfell, where they searched the property and confiscated 446 units of dried abalone. They arrested and detained a 52-year-old man on a charge of possession of abalone,” said Swartbooi. Also on Friday, a man was arrested in Kraaifontein for possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Police had followed up on a tip-off about suspects robbing people in the area and proceeded to Old Paarl Road where they detained a man for possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. On Thursday, two suspects were arrested in Mandela Park on a charge of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition. “The members were conducting visible patrols in the area when they saw two males who became restless when they saw the patrol vehicle near Block 20 in Mandela Park at around 8.30pm. The duo started to run and the police gave chase. They detained a 34-year-old man who was found in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” said Swartbooi.