Police dismiss claims that missing Jacobs was arrested in Italy

Police and the parents of missing Bot River bank teller, Zhandre Jacobs, have confirmed that he is still missing, dismissing claims that he may have been arrested in Italy. The father of one, who worked at a bank in Kleinmond, has been missing since June 9, 2021.

He went to work that day and never returned. Only his car was found later that same day in the parking area of the Palmiet caravan park, with all his belongings, including his wallet and ID. However, despite an extensive search, he was never found.

Last week, media reports surfaced that the 32-year-old had allegedly been arrested with a friend in Italy. Police on Tuesday dismissed the claims, saying he was still missing. “Kindly be advised that Zhandre Jacobs is still missing, and the search, investigations continue.

“This office received no information from witnesses or the family that the missing person was arrested in Italy. “Please note this office has no information about the apparent arrest or circulated information regarding the arrest,” police spokesperson FC van Wyk said. The Italian embassy in SA did not respond to requests for comment by deadline on Tuesday.

Jacobs’s father, Hansie Jacobs, said it had been a difficult two years for them and they had no idea where the rumours of his arrest in Italy came from. “The story only says he was arrested with another man in Italy, exactly what happened there we don’t know, except rumours, we’ve heard so many stories. “He has never been overseas before, never in his life.

“It’s very strange. We are waiting for something formal and concrete. “It did rattle us in the beginning. The South African police have no knowledge of where that story came from. We spoke to someone at the crime investigation unit, they said they would follow up on this information and come back to us if there was any truth to it.

“In the two years we’ve been through so much, there were cons also pretending to be him in Bloemfontein, saying we must send money for clothes and a bus but not in the bank, we must do cash-send. “We quickly realised it was not his style of typing,” said Hansie Jacobs. He said all the family wanted was to know that their son was alive.