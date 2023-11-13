Police divers recovered man’s body after Silvermine Dam drowning

Police divers recovered the body of a 25-year-old man who disappeared under the water while swimming at the Silvermine Dam at the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Table Mountain National Park rangers alerted city emergency services that bystanders had approached them, raising the alarm about a drowning in progress. Police divers, K9 search and rescue, NSRI, EMS, City fire and rescue services and lifeguards, among others, responded to the call for help. “During a search operation a police K9 search and rescue team on board an NSRI rescue craft located a scent.

“Police divers were deployed and the body of the 25-year-old local man was located and recovered. “The man had reportedly been swimming across the dam when, according to witness reports, he suddenly disappeared under the water. “He was with friends at the dam,” the NSRI said.

Also on Sunday, the City's water rescue network was alerted to reports of swimmers in difficulty at Milnerton Lagoon Beach. “On arrival on the scene two children were found to be out of the water after reportedly being caught in strong rip currents at the lagoon at the turn of the peak of the high tide,” the NSRI said. The girl and boy, aged approximately 12, were treated by paramedics for non-fatal drowning symptoms and taken to hospital.