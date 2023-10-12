Police divers search for missing fisherman after boat capsizes off Kommetjie, killing 1

The search continues for a missing fisherman after an inflatable boat carrying three people capsized near Kommetjie on Thursday, killing one of them. NSRI Kommetjie station commander Dave Smith said duty crew were alerted after 8am to reports of a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) with motor mechanical failure.

“It was reported, from Soetwater Resort security, of a fisherman who had approached them to raise the alarm for two of his fellow fishermen missing at sea and reporting his RHIB capsized near to Slangkop Lighthouse, Kommetjie. “Soetwater Resort security cared for the man while the alarm was raised,” Smith said. NSRI Kommetjie rescue swimmers responded and found the RHIB washed onto rocks.

One man was found dead on the scene and a search commenced for another missing fisherman. “The survivor was treated on the scene by paramedics and in a stable condition. He was reunited with family members at the scene. “It appears that the survivor had managed to reach the shore after their boat had capsized in the early hours of the morning,” Smith said.

NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed into the surf to conduct free-dive sweeping line search efforts while the Metro EMS rescue drone was deployed and conducted an aerial search. “An extensive air, sea and shoreline search has revealed no signs of the missing man. “Police divers are continuing in an ongoing search effort for the missing man,” Smith said.