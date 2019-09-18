Cape Town – A Khayelitsha mother is at her wits’ end searching for her missing son who disappeared two months ago. Nokuzola Matroos’s son, Sibusiso, 18, went missing on July 26 and the struggle of trying to find him, almost by herself, has given her sleepless nights, Matroos said.

“It’s as if the police do not care about the case because we have to go to them every time to follow up or ask if they are making any progress.

"The investigator does not get back to me about the progress of the search for my son,” said Matroos.

Matroos, a domestic worker, said she was at work on July 26 and when she returned home, her son was not there.

“I waited until the Saturday morning to see if he would come home because he is a very good natured boy. He would never just stay away from home.

"The next day I asked one of his friends in passing if he had seen my son and he said he saw him on the Friday evening last when they were together,” said Matroos.

Sibusiso Matroos Photo: Supplied

Due to the lack of help from police who finally opened a missing case on August 3, a week after her son had gone missing, Matroos said she felt frustrated.

“When I was at the police station ,they had told me that I should go to Pollsmoor Prison to go look for my son there.

‘‘I then told them I do not know how to go about it and questioned why they would not assist me in doing that. It’s as if the case isn’t being taken seriously.

Asked about the lack of support from police, police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “The disappearance of Matroos is still under investigation and he is still being sought.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times