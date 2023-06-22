Police ‘failed’ disabled GBV victim, says family

A Manenberg family has accused the police of being unhelpful in a rape case involving their intellectually disabled daughter who they suspect was also beaten and dumped on a field. The 25-year-old has apparently not received counselling since the near death incident on June 11, and continued to suffer sleepless nights.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Masieja Norton, said: “On the Sunday around 5.30pm, we realised she was missing. We were looking for her everywhere but could not find her so we called the police to report a missing person. “They sent one van and the one police officer told us it’s our business because she’s not even missing 48 hours. “We then decided to walk, dodging bullets because they (gangs) were shooting. We went door to door, knocking on houses right through the night until 6am in the morning. We then took a rest on the Greens field again. Around 7.50am, someone told us she’s lying on the other side of the field close to the Red River. We are sure she was not there during the night because her clothes were dry, while we were drenched from the rain.

“She was lying on her stomach and she couldn’t move. When we touched her, she was sore. Her top was torn and broken. Her feet had stab wounds, she couldn't get up. Someone brought a blanket to cover her, then we called the ambulance.” She said due to the woman’s mental condition she cannot explain what happened or where they took her. The family said they have been treated poorly by police. The victim’s mother, who asked to remain anonymous to protect the dignity of her daughter, said: “How can it (the case) be with the Nyanga precinct? How are we supposed to get there to get help and follow up?

The detective assigned to the case eventually contacted us but he told us we must find witnesses. We then got him someone who said they saw something but when we called him, we never got hold of him and he never came back to us.” Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, would only confirm that the case was under investigation and that no one was arrested.

Police did not respond to questions about the complaints against officers, or whether Manenberg had its own Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. Provincial Department of Social Development (DSD) spokesperson, Monique Mortlock-Malgas said their team will reach out to the victim to assess the support she requires. The department said for anyone in need of assistance, like counselling, following a GBV-related incident, services can be accessed by visiting the nearest DSD office, or by contacting one of their funded NPO partners.

Services can also be accessed by calling the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre on 0800 428 428. More information about services can be found on helpformen.co.za Meanwhile, the body of a Gqeberha woman, Desiree Baartman, was recovered in a storm water drain on Tuesday night. Her ex-husband Johnny Baartman, 58, appeared in court on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the Manenberg incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or use the MySaps mobile app.