'Police held me for allegedly torching house of man they wouldn't charge for trying to rape me'

Cape Town – A resident of Freedom Farm informal settlement, close to Cape Town International Airport, said she suffered secondary abuse after she was arrested for allegedly torching the house of the man she claimed burgled her house before attempting to rape her. Police confirmed the man had appeared in court on a charge of “housebreaking with intent to commit a crime and two counts of malicious damage to property”. After spending two nights in holding cells, Nontando Kuzele, 30, was released from custody on Tuesday without making a court appearance. The same day, angry residents of the settlement, along Robert Sobukwe Road, also attempted to set the man’s house alight. Kuzele claimed police refused to register a case of attempted rape against the man on Sunday and instead registered a housebreaking charge.

“I feel like police aren’t taking this matter seriously. I am not the only woman who has been a target for rape by this man. I am one of at least four women in the community. It is very traumatic and frustrating when police don’t take cases seriously,” Kuzele said.

“He had entered my house and my room and was half-naked. He tried to rape me, but when I screamed he grabbed his things and fled.

“I was very scared because I thought he had a knife or was armed, because how else did he get into my house?” Kuzele said. She said after unsuccessfully reporting the attack, the man lodged a counter-complaint of arson against her, leading to her arrest.

“He had told police that I burnt his shack, but that was untrue. I did, however, smash his house window because I was angry and fed-up with this man terrorising women in Freedom Farm and nothing happens to him,” she said.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said two women, aged 23 and 30, were arrested on Sunday on charges of “malicious damage to property and arson following an incident in Freedom Farm informal settlement on Saturday at 12pm”.

“One of the suspects in the above case, a 30-year-old female, reported that a known suspect entered her room on May 28 at about 10pm and attempted to rape her.

“The suspect, a 30-year-old male who is also the complainant in the malicious damage to property and arson case, was arrested on July 13”.

Traut said the suspect appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on a charge of housebreaking with intent to commit a crime and on two counts of malicious damage to property.

“Delft police station has no record of the allegation made by the complainant. If she has a complaint with regard to the no response or poor service delivery, she is requested to contact the Visible Policing commander.”

Traut said in a separate matter, a case was reported in Freedom Farm on July 10 at about 11.15pm after a 25-year-old complainant was on her way home and found an unknown male inside her house.

“The male strangled her and tried to take off her pants, but she screamed and he fled. Delft SAPS is investigating a case of sexual assault.”

Cape Times