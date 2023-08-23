Police hunt for prisoners who escaped from George Correctional Centre

Police in George are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of two prisoners who escaped from the George Correctional Centre on Wednesday. The inmates have been identified as awaiting trial prisoners Calisto Chaderek, a 32-year-old Zimbabwean citizen charged with housebreaking and theft, and Trevor Moliwa, a 37-year-old South African charged with possession of a firearm and possession of stolen items.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said a search for the men was under way. “George detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of two awaiting trial prisoners. “Preliminary investigation on scene indicates that the two men were reported as missing to authorities (Wednesday) morning. A search for the two men is currently under way,” he said.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape. “The department is working closely with the police and has launched a 72-hour joint activation order within the cluster to ensure that the escapees are apprehended. “The Department of Correctional Services has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape, and the preliminary investigation report will determine further course of action.