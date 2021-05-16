Police hunt 'persons of interest' in Khayelitsha mass shootings

Cape Town - Police have identified persons of interest in the killing of 11 people in suspected gang fights over “protection fee” in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

Briefing the media in Khayelitsha on Sunday, acting provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile said: “We have a dedicated task team that will track and trace the persons of interest. We have moved from the unknown to the known.

“We are working around the clock to track and trace them. Persons of interests include possible suspects or the actual suspects.

“At this stage, we call them persons of interest for a number of reasons, either they were nearer the scene or they were at the scene. The investigation will reveal the possible motive, but tentatively we are looking at the groups that have been working towards extortions in this area.”

Police have since reinforced deployments in the Site B area as organised crime detectives probe the shootings. This includes a 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources in search of the gunmen.

The Cape Times earlier reported that the first body with several gunshot wounds was found in Banzi Street next to a firearm at 10am On Saturday. Police also found a substantial amount of cash.

“In a second incident that is believed to be a retaliation attack to the first murder, two Somali nationals were shot at at T110 on Saturday afternoon. One died on the scene and the other was seriously wounded and taken to a medical facility.

“In the RR Section, three other males were shot dead on Saturday afternoon in an incident believed to be linked to the first two,” said police spokesperson Novela Potelwa.

“Reports also indicate two other Somali nationals were shot close to a spaza shop in the area. One died on the scene while the other was transported to hospital where he later died.

“Additional information has since emerged that two other victims of the shooting incidents who were taken to Tygerberg hospital and the Khayelitsha District hospital later died,” said Potelwa.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times