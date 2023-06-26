Police in the firing line over Macassar ‘road of doom’

Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich said he was “highly ticked-off” with provincial police management for allegedly failing to increase visibility on Macassar Road, which has been dubbed the “road of doom”. This was after three employees of a City contractor, who were in the process of constructing a pipeline in the area, came under attack from 10 armed men on Saturday.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said Macassar police registered an armed robbery case following the incident. “According to reports, armed suspects approached the workers, robbed them of their cellphones and a VW Citi Golf and fled the scene. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said. He did not answer questions relating to increased police visibility along the road.

Helfrich said that according to one of the victims, they were robbed by 10 armed men who threatened to shoot them. “Five of the gunmen then took off in his blue Citi Golf that was parked on the opposite side of the road, and the rest with the bakkie they arrived with. “One of the victims informed me that my arrival was just minutes after the incident occurred.

“Police management in the province promised more visibility in the area, and particularly this road, after three bodies were recently found on this road. “I am ticked off and outraged because this has not happened,” he said. Macassar community activist, Felicity Solomons, said: “Residents are calling this road, the road of doom because of all of the crime taking place.

“Our councillor has been calling for SAPS to increase its visibility on this road. “It clearly has not happened, even after they promised to do so.” In an unrelated incident, the Khayelitsha Development Forum’s (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido condemned the attempted hijacking of Western Cape Department of Social Development staff members in Site C, Khayelitsha, at the weekend.

According to department spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas, the staff was on their way back from facilitating a substance use disorder and crime prevention programme along with the police and non-governmental organisations on Friday. Tyhido said the incidents compromised service delivery in the area. “This is a big concern for us and we want to urge the public to work with the relevant authorities to root out such in our communities.

“These incidents add salt to the wound because officials are afraid to go in certain areas for safety reasons, and that cannot be. “We are very disgusted and disappointed by these incidents,” he said. Social Development MEC, Sharna Fernandez, said: “I am deeply disturbed by the violent attack staff endured and I condemn it in the strongest terms. To any community members who may have information that could lead to arrests, please contact the SAPS.

I also implore residents to protect staff, where it is safe and possible, when they are trying to deliver crucial services to communities. We cannot have a situation where staff members are unable to enter areas due to the callous acts of criminals. This could have dire consequences for vulnerable residents, like children.” Police said they had no recorded incident in Khayelitsha.