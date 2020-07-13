Police investigate as men die in Strand, Nyanga fires

Cape Town – Two men were killed in separate fires in Strand and Nyanga at the weekend. A man’s body was found among debris by fire and rescue crews when they responded to a backyard structure alight in Nyanga early yesterday. City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “At 1.05 on Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a fire at Block4, Hlathi Street, in Nyanga. “Upon arrival they found a single structure behind a formal dwelling which was on fire. During the search of the structure the body of a man was discovered.” On Saturday, fire crews responded to a burning informal structure at Pholile Park informal settlement in Strand at about 9pm.

“The body of a man who had sustained fatal burn wounds was found in the structure, which was completely destroyed,” Carelse said.

He said the scenes were handed over to police for investigation.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “At 9pm on Saturday, the body of a 29-year-old man who had sustained fatal burn wounds was found in the structure that was completely destroyed in a fire in Pholile Park, Strand. An inquest case was registered for investigation.”

Pholile Park community leader Zolani Slatsha said according to information he received, two men had been drinking in the informal structure and had made a fire inside to keep the cold at bay. They apparently fought and a fire broke out.

“It is winter and people tend to make fires inside; we don’t blame them for wanting to be warm but the biggest problem that we have seen is that alcohol plays a role in causing these fires.

“During this time the community is expecting a lot more fires caused by drinking and negligence,” he said.

Slatsha said the community was in shock and trying to come to terms with the death.

“It’s always sad when a resident passes, we sympathise and send condolences to the family,” he said.