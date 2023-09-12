Police have registered a reckless and negligent driving case for investigation after a number of people were injured when a truck lost control and collided with several cars before overturning in the CBD on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the crash was reported at about 10.15am on Kloof Nek Road.

“Cape Town Central police registered a reckless and negligent driving case for investigation following a crash on Tuesday morning on Kloof Nek Road involving a truck and five vehicles.” Twigg said four men were transported to a medical facility with minor injuries. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Twigg said.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the truck driver was among those injured. “The City's Fire and Rescue Department responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Kloof Street in the CBD on Tuesday morning. “A heavy duty articulated vehicle lost control and collided with several passenger vehicles before overturning. All services have responded.