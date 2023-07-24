Police investigate Tafelsig double murder after shooting

Police are investigating the murders of two men who were gunned down in Mitchells Plain on Sunday. According to police, the victims were in Bayern Munich Road when unidentified suspects opened fire and killed them.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Mitchells Plain police are investigating a double murder case following the shooting incident in front of a premises in Tafelsig. “Twenty-three and 39-year-old males were shot and fatally wounded. Both victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. “The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested,” he said.

In an unrelated incident, members of Operation Restore in Mitchells Plain followed up on information of a firearm being kept at a complex in Dassenberg Street, Tafelsig on Saturday. Van Wyk said the members went to the address and found a 49-year-old man had gained access to premises and a search ensued. “During the search they found a wooden replica firearm with two iron pipes and one round of ammunition. They proceeded to another premises in Arsenal Road, Freedom Park where a 26-year-old male was found at the premises. Another replica firearm, black in colour, with black sellotape and one round of ammunition was found.”