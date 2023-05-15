Police ministry to pay R300k for wrongful arrest and damages

Cape Town - The Police ministry will have to cough up R300 000 for the unlawful arrest of a Gugulethu man who was accused of contravening the Intimidation Act while attending the murder trial of his brother. Nceba Sandlana was arrested on the steps of the Western Cape High Court on August 19, 2014, for allegedly intimidating and harassing the family of his brother’s murder victim.

At the time of his arrest, Sandlana’s case was remanded for a week while his personal circumstances were investigated by the State with a view to bail being set. He was detained at Pollsmoor Prison until August 26, 2014, when he appeared again and was granted R500 bail which was paid there and then. The case was postponed but later struck from the roll. Sandlana thereafter issued a summons to the high court for his wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution.

The court documents read: “Like (Zimkita Ndayi, the sister of the deceased in a murder case), Sandlana resided in the Cape Town suburb of Gugulethu. He was also regularly in attendance at the High Court trial of the murder case, offering support to his brother. “As a result, Ndayi and Sandlana were acquainted by sight but they were not well disposed to each other. Ndayi had complained to (the investigating officer) that she felt threatened by Sandlana and that she feared for her safety. Ndayi told the police that a friend had informed her of a video circulating on ... social media ... which showed her sitting at court during the trial of the murder case.

“Sandlana was evidently the author of this video, which was the second such image to be circulated on social media, an earlier iteration having done the rounds in 2013. Ndayi told the police that she found the circulation of these videos threatening.” In other instances, the woman also said that he sometimes drove past her house in the company of male friends, which “scared” her, and experienced his conduct overall as “threatening and intimidatory”.

Asked to give proof of the Whatsapp video which was circulated, Ndayi undertook to do so but never produced further information. When she was pressed to procure such evidence, the investigating officer said “Ndayi told him that her friends were reluctant to get involved as they were scared of Sandlana”. In judgment, High Court Judge Patrick Gamble said: “In the context of the facts at hand, the focus must be on the fact that the taking of Ms Ndayi’s photograph by the plaintiff on his cellphone and the subsequent distribution thereof on a social media platform had the consequence that she felt imminently threatened by him and that she bore an imminent fear for her safety ...

“Sandlana is no shrinking violet. He is a self-confident man who is actively involved in local politics in Gugulethu where he is well-known as a volunteer and liaison officer in community organisations and he struck the court as someone who was both astute and street-smart. “Yet when he testified about the events in the prison truck and later at Pollsmoor he was overcome with enormous shame and grief. “He was so upset by relating his experience that the court was required to adjourn for about 20 minutes to enable the plaintiff to compose himself. In argument, counsel for the defendant, Mr van Wyk, readily accepted the gravity of the situation and correctly did not suggest that Sandlana had disingenuously hammed it up in the witness box.