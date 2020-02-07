Police mum on officer convicted of kidnapping still on duty









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town – The police have remained tight-lipped about the outcome of an internal disciplinary hearing against a Heidelberg police station officer convicted of kidnapping and crimen injuria. They would only confirm that Mervyn Zana was still in police employ. Police spokesperson André Traut said: “Kindly be advised that the criminal and departmental matters dating back to 2012 regarding the member you are referring to have been finalised. "In both the cases mentioned in your enquiry the member was found guilty and sentenced to 24 and eight months’ imprisonment respectively, with the option of an admission of guilt fine of R4 000.” He said both sentences were suspended for five years and “disciplinary steps were also finalised”.

The outcome thereof was an internal affair between the employee and the employer, said Traut.

This week, community activist Colin Arendse wrote a letter to new police commissioner Yolisa Matakata highlighting serious corruption allegations at the station.

In 2015, it was reported that the incident Zana was convicted of involved one of his junior colleagues, who was attacked while off duty.

Arendse said: “It is common cause that for several years now there have been serious problems/corruption/malfeasance at the Heidelberg police station in the Southern Cape.

"In what can only be described as a corrupt act by the office of the provincial commissioner, SAPS Western Cape, no disciplinary action was taken against Zana (despite his criminal conviction).”

Arendse called for Zana’s immediate suspension, and insisted Matakata initiate disciplinary proceedings against him based on “unresolved complaints that have been lodged against him since he joined the SAPS”.

“Given the serious nature of these facts, and the criminal absence of any disciplinary action the SAPS should immediately invoke the institution of the ‘expeditious procedure’ contemplated and provided for in Regulation 9 of Police Regulations No R 1361 of 2016.”

Matakata’s office said Arendse’s letter was receiving attention. Zana could not be reached for comment.

Cape Times