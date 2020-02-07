They would only confirm that Mervyn Zana was still in police employ.
Police spokesperson André Traut said: “Kindly be advised that the criminal and departmental matters dating back to 2012 regarding the member you are referring to have been finalised.
"In both the cases mentioned in your enquiry the member was found guilty and sentenced to 24 and eight months’ imprisonment respectively, with the option of an admission of guilt fine of R4 000.”
He said both sentences were suspended for five years and “disciplinary steps were also finalised”.