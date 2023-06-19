Police must provide safety for Intercape at hot-spot areas

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape say they are consulting following the Makhanda High Court’s order that the government and SAPS must provide effective security measures in response to attacks on long-haul buses travelling through the region. According to bus operator Intercape, there have been concerted attacks against the company, in which coaches were shot at in the “hot spot” towns of Cofimvaba, Butterworth, Engcobo, Tsomo and Idutywa.

Intercape approached the Makhanda High Court last week to compel the national and provincial departments of transport and police, to “develop a comprehensive action plan”. Judge John Smith issued an order on Wednesday that pending the development of the revised action plan, there must be “a visible law enforcement presence maintained at every loading point in hot spot towns and areas at each of the times at which the applicant’s buses were scheduled to stop at those loading points in order to maintain the safety and security of long-distance bus drivers and passengers”. The counsel for the national and Eastern Cape commissioners of police had argued that police resources were strained, and described having to provide escorts to certain Intercape coaches as “onerous”.

However, Judge Smith responded that what was being sought by Intercape was “little more than what is reasonably expected of the police to do in any event”. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, said: “The interim order is noted and the SAPS is consulting on further steps. The SAPS has a duty to serve and protect everyone living in South Africa and will continue to heighten police visibility to prevent and combat any forms of criminality throughout the country.” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Majola Nkohli said their legal team had yet to study the court order. The national Transport Department did not respond to requests for comment by deadline on Sunday.