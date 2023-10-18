Police nab Gansbaai kidnappers after high-speed chase

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Bredasdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after they allegedly hijacked and kidnapped a woman and her friend, before forcing one of them to withdraw cash. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said vigilance and co-ordination among members deployed in the Overberg district ensured that two suspects, aged 24 and 30, were apprehended on Wednesday night following a high-speed car chase.

“At about 9.40pm, Bredasdorp SAPS members acted on a lookout report of a hijacked vehicle when they noticed a bakkie that resembled the circulated vehicle. They tried stopping the vehicle but the driver sped off,” Pojie said. “A high-speed chase ensued during which the driver was blocked in by the members and the vehicle forced to a halt. The members proceeded with a search of the vehicle and found a lady who was kidnapped earlier, inside.” Police arrested the suspects and seized a 9mm pistol and an undisclosed amount of cash found in the suspects’ possession.

“It was later established that… a man, 25, and a woman, 42, were kidnapped and hijacked at (gunpoint) at Stanford’s Cove in Gansbaai at about 7pm. “The suspects forced the male victim to withdraw cash in Bredasdorp at an ATM,” Pojie said. The suspects face charges of hijacking, kidnapping, extortion and the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm.