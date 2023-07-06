Police nab suspect accused of intimidation and possession of dangerous weapons in Kloof Nek Road

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he was accused of threatening and intimidating another person at knife-point in Kloof Nek Road. The suspect was expected to appear in court on Thursday, July 6, following his arrest on Wednesday.

City Metro Police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons, said the suspect was arrested for being in possession of dangerous weapons and intimidation. “The Law Enforcement officers got a call from the complainant, informing them that the suspect was spotted walking down Kloof Nek Road, in the direction of Camps Bay, and he had two knives in his possession, which were used in the incident. “Metro Police officers responded to the location and found the complainant and the suspect in Kloof Nek Road, where the victim pointed out the accused to the officers.

“He was searched and the two knives were found in his possession,” said Solomons. The suspect was transported to Cape Town SAPS. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the suspect was charged and was expected in court.

“On July 5 at about 8.30am in Kloof Nek Road, City Bowl, two Metro Police officers arrested a 25-year-old male suspect for intimidation and possession of a dangerous weapon: two knives. “The alleged suspect was pointed out by the complainant, the two knives found in his possession were confiscated and the suspect was arrested and detained at SAPS cells and remained in custody until Thursday, July 6,” said Van Wyk. Solomons advised road users to always be alert