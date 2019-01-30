File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Wellington police have appealed to the public to help them identify a man aged between 45 and 50 whose body was found in an open field near a service station on January 16. The body was found by a municipal worker who was cutting grass in the area.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate that the man was last seen alive walking around the service station.

The police have opened an inquest docket.

Anyone with information that may lead to the man’s identification can contact Detective Sergeant Ideries Karriem at 021 864 9600 or 079 894 1739.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211. St

Meanwhile, a warrant of arrest has been issued for Tyron Coetzee, 34, of Seine Street, Manenberg, after he failed to appear in court in Rawsonville on May 15 on a charge of possession of drugs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Burnett Prince, of the Rawsonville police, at 023 349 8300 or 079 894 1718, alternatively Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.