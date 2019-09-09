File picture: Pexels

Cape Town – A police officer has been killed in Cape Town after being shot in the head, while a colleague is in a critical condition in hospital. Two Mfuleni police station members – a 52-year-old warrant officer with 32 years' service and a 29-year-old constable with three years' service – were on patrol duty at about 10pm yesterday when they were shot by a suspect they confronted outside a tavern in Wesbank, Mfuleni, police said.

"The warrant officer was shot in the head and succumbed to his wound an hour later in hospital, while the constable who was shot in the neck is in hospital in a critical condition.

""National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has ordered that the 72-hour activation plan be mobilised in an effort to bring the suspect or suspects to book."

"I, on being briefed, tasked the acting provincial commissioner of the Western Cape to mobilice Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, Forensics and detectives as part of the 72-hour activation plan to arrest the suspect," said Sitole.

"We appeal to anyone who has information on this case or crime in general to please contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence."

Police arrested 30 people after violence erupted in Samora Machel in Philippi in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said the bodies of a 32-year-old woman and an unidentified man were found on the premises of a shop looted during the violence.

There was extensive damage to a grocery store and smaller shops were also looted by protesting community members.

"The police intervention saw a total of 25 people arrested for looting a local chain grocery store, where extensive damage was caused," police said.

"Several smaller shops were also targeted by protesting community members. An additional five people were arrested for being in possession of groceries and a deep freezer when houses were searched in the area."

Police said Operation Lockdown had stabilised the area but police officers would remain on high alert.