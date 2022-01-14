Police officer probed for allegedly raping woman who tried to open case of assault

CAPE TOWN - Yet another police officer is being investigated for allegedly raping a young woman attempting to open a case against her partner in Brackenfell. “We are at an advanced and sensitive stage of finalising the investigation. We cannot at this stage divulge particularity regarding the investigation. Therefore we will not be able to release more details otherwise we might end up jeopardising our case,” said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa.

Detailing the incident, EFF Cape Metro spokesperson, Andiswa Madikazi, said the 26-year-old woman wanted to lodge a case of assault against her boyfriend. After initially being unassisted, she returned home, however her situation escalated and she contacted the local police, said Madikazi. “The police officer arrived at the place where she made the call from and after having assessed the situation, the officer offered that he would take her to a safer location. Instead of driving to a safe location the officer drove to a different location where he raped her and then threatened to kill her if she goes to the public about it or reports him,” said Madikazi.

She claimed after violating the woman the officer allegedly used a J-88 form to try and “erase the evidence” of his crime. “This inhumane and criminal act is a stark reminder of why thousands of rape cases are not reported in the country. It is a clear reflection of an entrenched patriarchal problem that continues to eat into the fibre of our society,” said Madikazi. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the incident is alleged to have occurred in the early hours of Monday.

“A rape case against an SAPS official was opened at Brackenfell police station and is currently under investigation by Ipid,” Potelwa said. She said an internal disciplinary process was underway in relation to the alleged rape as well as allegations that police officers at the station failed to assist the woman when she initially sought help. She said the allegations levelled against the members were viewed in a serious light by management.

People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) acting executive director, Jeanette Sera said: “Police who rape don’t do it because they have forgotten that rape is a crime. They rape because they disrespect women and see them as objects to do as they please.” Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “Police officers are meant to protect and serve as per their oath, however, nowadays it becomes difficult to trust those in uniform, the police minister needs to do a thorough audit of the police personnel so that we root out the rotten apples within our police service.” Police Minister Bheki Cele spokesperson’s Lirandzu Themba said police have prioritised the protection of women and children and instructions are sent out for officers to constantly improve their services to victims of gender-based violence (GBV).