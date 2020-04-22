Police officer, security guard nabbed over alleged Caledon liquor store burglary

Cape Town – A police officer and a security guard have been arrested after four suspects were initially apprehended over an alleged burglary at a liquor store in Caledon. The four suspects were arrested in the early hours on Sunday and some of the stolen liquor was recovered, national police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement on Wednesday. On Tuesday, further investigation led detectives to a house where they recovered some of the stolen liquor and arrested a 20-year-old suspect, who had been the first responder to the burglary. Subsequent to the arrest of the security guard, a 36-year old police officer from Caledon was also arrested for theft and defeating the ends of justice. The security guard and police officer were due to appear in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court today.

The four initial suspects appeared in court on Tuesday and remain in custody. The case has been postponed to April 28 for a bail application and further investigation.

"Police in the Western Cape undertake to deal with all individuals who commit crime. Police officials who involve themselves in unbecoming conduct will not be spared," said Potelwa.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old Parow Park shopkeeper has been arrested for illegally selling cigarettes.

Law Enforcement officers found 188 packets of cigarettes in the shop after receiving a tip-off about 1.30pm yesterday, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement Inspector Wayne Dyason said on Wednesday.

"The 22-year-old shopkeeper was arrested and charged in terms of the Covid-19 regulations. The illegal selling of cigarettes in defiance of the lockdown regulations and the sale of counterfeit cigarettes is a huge problem and officers are clamping down on it.

"This type of illegal activity nets the seller a tidy profit so they continually take risks."

At about 9pm yesterday, the suspicions of Law Enforcement Leap officers conducting patrols in Military Road in Steenberg when they saw two men walking – one had a blue tog bag and his companion was carrying a computer monitor, Dyason said.

On opening the bag, the officers discovered around "20kg of overhead copper cable and tools typically used by suspects who perpetrate cable theft".

"Both suspects were arrested for being in possession of stolen property, secondly in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act and thirdly for being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act (pertaining to the lockdown regulations)."

Cape Times