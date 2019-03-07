File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A Grassy Park police officer is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today for allegedly raping people who were kept in cells. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the constable, believed to still be on duty at the station, faces “charges of rape (and) internal disciplinary steps are under investigation”.

This comes as another officer serving in Worcester SAPS will appear in court next month, for theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The constable, 35, was arrested while on duty on Monday after she was caught on camera concealing a case docket. She is expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on April 9.

“It is alleged that the police officer, who has completed one month serving in Worcester SAPS from Upington SAPS on a transfer, was caught on camera inside the SAPS building at the Community Service Centre while concealing a case docket and terminating drug evidence attached to it.

“She was immediately arrested after all evidence she had destroyed was collected to build a solid case against her. The suspect was released on R500 bail after the case against her was vetted by the senior State prosecutor,” Van Wyk said.

Provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula has complimented the speedy measures taken by officers on duty to recover all the evidence that was disposed of by the suspect.

“This will surely serve as a deterrent to other police members who may get lured into corrupt activities when they are supposed to fight crime,” said Jula.

Cape Times