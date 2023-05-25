Police officers at Hammanskraal training academy test positive as cholera death toll rises

Cape Town – The death toll as a result of the cholera outbreak has increased to 20. In an update on Thursday, the national health department said 179 patients have been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital including 18 patients who have been transferred to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane as of Wednesday afternoon.

“The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of Cholera is standing at 29. “To date, 20 people have passed on from the disease outbreak in Gauteng. The total number of patients admitted due to gastrointestinal infection is 78.” Meanwhile, the national police Human Resource Development Division has been delivering bottled water to its Hammanskraal training academy after three trainees tested positive for cholera and one was hospitalised for further medical treatment.

The Hammanskraal training academy is currently accommodating around 469 police trainees who are undergoing various detective training programmes. National police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said on May 18 about 71 trainees underwent tests for cholera conducted by health officials following reports of the outbreak and cholera-related deaths in the Hammanskraal area. Three trainees tested positive, one was hospitalised for further medical treatment and the rest were treated for minor symptoms.

Peters said the academy personnel are monitoring the situation closely for any other infections. “It is within this context that management at Gauteng provincial office has been urged to ensure that measures are put in place urgently to protect members at all police stations and service points in the Hammanskraal area, against the cholera outbreak” she said. National Police Commissioner General Fannie said police would provide bottled water to everyone, while looking at long term measures to augment the capacity of the water purification system. National Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola also led a delegation of senior management from the national head office on Tuesday to the police training academy in efforts to assess the impact place measures.