Police open inquest after recovering the body of Kensington toddler

A gruelling search for a Kensington toddler Skyler Salie who reportedly fell into a manhole has ended with her tiny body being found. According to ward 56 councillor Cheslyn Steenberg, the toddler was with her mother walking home near the corners of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue where the manhole is located.

“The circumstances around her untimely passing are being investigated by the police. I call upon the community to practise patience in this regard. “Avoid speculation, rather wait for the authorities to convey the facts. The details are still sketchy at this stage but the mother said they were coming from the bushes in the early hours of the morning and while walking on the road going home in the dark, the child fell. We sincerely offer condolences to the family for the loss of Skyler. As ward 56 we will support the family in this time of bereavement,” said Steenberg. Skyler Salie reportedly fell into a manhole in Kensington. He said a date for a community memorial will be communicated by his office soon.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the Goodwood police registered an inquest for further investigation. He said the provincial diving unit assisted by Crime Scene experts searched for the body of a child after being alerted at about 6am. “Reports suggested that the mother and child were on their way home in the early hours of the morning when the child fell into a manhole near to the corners of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue in Kensington. The divers did their utmost to retrieve the body. We can confirm that the body has been recovered and brought to the surface,” said Swartbooi.