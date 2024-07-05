Police praised for arresting granny attacker

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe has hailed police for the arrest of a 19-year-old who was recorded on video assaulting his grandmother in Kraaifontein, despite the refusal of the elderly victim to open a case. The incident, which trended for the past two days on social media, caused outrage and a number of politicians and organisations expressed shock.

The man was arrested on Wednesday night at his residence, although the incident happened in June. In the video footage, an exchange of words between the grandmother and grandson at her house over food quickly escalates when she attempts to reach for a pot of mealie pap on the stove. The man is seen shoving the grandmother and further smacked her on the head with force causing her to fall.

When the food spilled on the floor, the 19-year-old ordered his grandmother to pick it up, shoved her and threatened to further assault her. The old woman is heard questioning why she was being killed in her own house. According to Western Cape police spokesperson Andrè Traut, when Kraaifontein police learnt of the video, the grandmother was traced and found being treated at a hospital for an ailment not related to the assault, but she declined to submit a statement.

“Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred a month ago in June at the residence of the elderly woman and that SAPS were summoned to the scene, but it is said that the family took the matter into their own hands and refused police assistance. “The severity of the matter was realised when a video of the incident was circulating on the internet, and on this basis SAPS intervened and opened a case docket on behalf of the victim. Crimes against women and children are on top of SAPS’ priority list, and we will not be turning a blind eye to any form of violence in this regard,” said Traut.

The man is expected to appear in Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Tolashe expressed shock and praised the police response, saying the number of older persons who are abused despite the government's efforts to strengthen key guiding legislation was increasing. “The continued abuse of the elderly calls for urgent measures aimed at addressing and curbing this ongoing conduct. The acknowledgement of the role and contribution made by older persons to society cannot be overemphasised. They deserve good care and support from their families, communities, the state, civil society and private organisations.

“Sadly, this incident happened on the heels of June 15 when South Africa joined the citizens of the world and participated in commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day which aims to raise awareness about the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older persons while promoting the respect and dignity for this population. “ Elder abuse is a serious problem that affects millions of older persons,” said Tolashe. She said elder abuse was beyond socio-economic classes but remained an understudied and under-reported phenomenon.