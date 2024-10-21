Police probe alleged gang-related Delft attack that left three dead

A mass shooting in Delft has claimed the lives of three men and left a 14-year-old boy injured. The assailants allegedly opened fire on a group of people sitting in a yard in Seine Street, Eindhoven, Delft at 5pm on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “Detectives attached to the Western Cape Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are probing the circumstances that led to the death of three males aged 27, 30 and 34 and the attempt to kill a 14-year-old male, in what we believe was a gang- related incident. “Unknown assailants opened fire at the group where they were sitting in the yard of a residence and fled the scene empty handed.” He added that members from the anti-gang unit (AGU) were deployed in the area to search for the suspects.

Police have appealed for anyone with information on the shooting to contact authorities. In a separate incident, police officers from the anti-gang unit also responded to a shooting complaint in Claremont on Saturday. According to police spokesperson Roxanne Gibb, a blue Toyota Corolla was stopped en route to the incident, at the intersection of Princess and Rose Street.

“The vehicle was stopped, and its four male occupants complied with the request to exit the vehicle. Upon identification, the AGU members sought consent to conduct a search of the individuals and the vehicle, which was granted. During the search of the backseat passenger, a silver firearm was discovered concealed at his waist. When asked for a firearm licence, the individual was unable to provide one. “Further searches of the other three occupants yielded no illegal items. However, a thorough search of the vehicle uncovered a small bag containing live ammunition, including 26 rounds, four cartridges and one blank bullet, located in the cubby hole,” said Gibb. Gibb said while the men said they were on their way to work, in light of the alleged shooting complaint, AGU members concluded that there was reasonable suspicion of intent to commit a crime with the firearm.