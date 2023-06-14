Police probe Gugs health care centre robbery

Cape Town - The four armed men captured in a video footage robbing security guards at the Gugulethu Community Health Centre pretended to be seeking medical attention to gain access. Gugulethu police members responded to a complaint of a robbery on the corners of NY79 and NY3 around 3.10am on Tuesday.

In video footage of the incident, two peoples, one in a wheelchair and the other pushing him, gained access to the premises by impersonating patients seeking health care. As soon as security guards opened the gate, they pulled out their guns and held them up. Provincial health department spokesperson, Monique Johnstone, said: “Two more robbers then entered the premises. The four criminals then proceeded to rob the security guards. Soon afterwards, they left and thankfully did not reach the trauma unit where the staff and patients were.

More on this Gugulethu clinic robbers still at large – SAPS

“No one was hurt physically. However, the trauma such actions leave on the victims is long-lasting. Everyone at the facility has been offered counselling and will continue to be supported in their emotional recovery.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects fled and are yet to be arrested. A Gugulethu resident, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, said: “These incidents are disgraceful. They rob the very same institutions that they will need tomorrow.”

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo condemned the incident. “Our health facilities are essential assets to our communities, where residents can seek proper health care in a safe environment. These actions not only undermine our facilities’ ability to function but also place our staff and patients’ lives in danger. I hope that the SAPS prioritises this case and ensures that the perpetrators face the full consequences of the law,” she said. Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line to 32211, or use the mobile My SAPS app.