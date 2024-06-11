Police probe launched into deaths of couple, child

Police in Gqeberha are investigating a double murder and have opened an inquest after the bodies of two Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) employees – a husband and wife – and their 11-year-old child were discovered in the family home at the weekend. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said that at about 4pm on Sunday, neighbours heard gunshots from a house in Bluewater Bay.

“It is alleged that at about 4 20pm, neighbours heard several gunshots ... and immediately contacted police. The deceased persons sustained gunshot wounds. They were identified as Mbulelo Nkqayana, 46, a municipal employee, his wife, Yolisa Nkqayana, 37, and their daughter Kazimla Nkqayana, 11. A 9mm firearm was found lying next to the male,” said Naidu. She said the motive for the shooting is yet to be established but two cases of murder and an inquest are currently under investigation.

The NMBM expressed shock at the deaths of their colleagues. “It is with shock that we learnt of the passing of our colleagues. We can confirm that the man and woman were NMBM employees. Mbulelo was employed as a senior technician. He officially joined NMBM in 2010. We send our condolences to the family and hope the family rests in the comfort that we are here for them during this difficult time of loss,” NMBM spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said. The incident comes days after a Department of Employment and Labour employee was killed by her partner, also an employee at the Fort Beaufort Labour Centre, in what was described as a gender-based violence related incident.