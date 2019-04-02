File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A Metrorail driver was robbed of her belongings when an assailant gained access to the driver’s cabin on a train on the northern line near Eersterivier on Sunday. Metrorail said a probe had been launched into the incident and the driver was offered trauma support.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said: “We condemn this incident and ask anyone with information to give it to their nearest police station.

“The driver was obviously shocked and is being offered trauma support. All employees have access to Prasa’s assistance programme.”

A similar incident was reported in Kraaifontein last year, where a driver was robbed on duty.

“Employee safety is taken seriously; no stone will be left unturned to find the perpetrators. The incident is being investigated by both the SAPS and Metrorail Protection Services, and will be included in the crime pattern analysis to deploy security resources effectively and optimally.”

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has cited a number of incidents where employees and commuters have been attacked or robbed.

In February, Metrorail senior administrative official Vernon Brynard was stabbed and robbed while waiting on a platform at Tygerberg station.

Seven men overpowered him and stabbed him before making off with his belongings. Brynard said it was the third time in three years he had been robbed.

In another incident, train driver François Gouws was shot at when passing the end of the platform at Umbogintwini station, in Kwa- Zulu-Natal.

Days before that incident, a security officer of a private security company contracted by Prasa was assaulted by a commuter on the same route.

In another incident, a Prasa security vehicle came under fire at the Nyanga substation on the central line.

Untu spokesperson Sonja Carstens said they had brought forward a Section 77 in the hope of urging the government to find solutions to the ongoing attacks.

“We are calling for this to be declared a national disaster so the defence force can be deployed to secure the level crossings and platforms, and to assure commuters and employees.”

She said that over the past three years they had noted a deterioration of the service provided, and it impacted both employees and commuters.

“While we see some improvement on the central line with law enforcement, there is still a long way to go.”

Anyone with information about the latest incident or others can contact Crime Stop on 0860 010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

