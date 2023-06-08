Police probe, security bolstered after Paarl Taxi Alliance boss killed

Cape Town - Security had to be bolstered in Mbekweni and along the notorious B97 route following the murder of the Paarl Taxi Alliance (Pata) chairperson Siyabulela Wilberforce Mandyoli. Mandyoli was shot and killed at about 4.30pm on Tuesday outside his Phokeng Street home in Mbekweni in Paarl.

According to reports, gunmen in a black BMW vehicle allegedly waited outside his home and opened fire on his arrival. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Mbekweni police were investigating a murder case following the killing of a 52-year-old man. “The motive for this incident is suspected to be taxi related. Detectives of the provincial serious and violent crime, taxi violent unit are questioning several people in a bid to apprehend those responsible,” said Van Wyk.

Pata is affiliated to the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) which said it was puzzled by the murder. According to Codeta secretary Nceba Enge, there has been no taxi related shootings in Mbekweni in recent months. “The area, even the B97 route, has not seen any shootings over the past months so this comes as a shock. Mandyoli was a true leader who worked his way up to being the Pata chairperson.

He has been in the position for about two years or more and has been among the senior leaders or executives for years. We urge our members to let the law take its place and for the police to leave no stone unturned,” he said. Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus said the incident has robbed the industry of a leader who was working hard to eradicate violence in the minibus taxi industry in the province.

“Mandyoli was a key figure during the negotiations that led to the reopening of the B97 route from Mbekweni to Bellville, after a deadly conflict that had led to the closure of the route. He had been instrumental in ensuring that there was peaceful co-existence amongst the two taxi associations operating Mbekweni (Cata and Codeta). “As Santaco we convey our deepest condolences to his family. We call on our members who might have information to assist law enforcement agencies,” he said. Hermanus said as Santaco they have made an appeal to their operators to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said their department was supporting police in their investigation, with senior officials participating in an urgent briefing held in the morning. “They will also meet with the industry leadership over the next couple of days to assess the situation and establish the relevant facts.” This incident is a blow to transport operations in the area and I am extremely concerned about the impact on commuters.