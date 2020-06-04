Police probe spate of shootings that killed five people in Western Cape

Cape Town – Police have launched probes following a spate of shootings which left five people dead and a family of four wounded in areas across the province yesterday. In Gugulethu, police are investigating a triple murder in NY 108. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said suspects opened fire at around midday. “Two males, aged 37 and 39 years, and a 35-year-old woman, were shot and fatally wounded. Another woman in her thirties was also wounded during the incident. “The wounded woman was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

“According to reports, they were sitting in the yard when two unidentified suspects got out of a vehicle and randomly fired shots at them.

“Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or Gugulethu SAPS 021 684 2300/1500,” Potelwa said.

In KwaNonqaba near Mossel Bay, police discovered two bodies in close proximity to each other on Tuesday.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “An investigation reveals that the two deceased, who are known to one another, had an altercation at their residence in KwaNonqaba.

“During the altercation, the deceased, who was later identified as 29-year-old Silindile Mkhaza, attempted to flee from the suspect when he was stabbed from behind. He sustained multiple stab wounds, mainly on his back and hands. He succumbed to the injuries outside the residence.

“It is further alleged that a mob of about 15 community members became riotous and torched the suspect’s house whilst he was still trapped inside. He was later identified as Siphamandla Koni, 25. His body was recovered from the debris of the destroyed shack after the fire was extinguished,” Pojie said.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact investigating officer Geoffrey Moos on 044 606 5629, 079 8941599; Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

In Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, residents were calling for an urgent intervention following an attack on a family of four and two other people in a period of 24 hours.

In Begonia Street, gunmen stormed into a house and shot and wounded two children and their parents.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said cases of attempted murder were opened for investigation.

“According to reports, four people aged 9, 14, 33 and 39 were shot and wounded in Lentegeur after unidentified suspects entered the house and fired shots to the victims before they fled the scene in a silver Mercedes-Benz.

“The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation with no arrests so far,” said Rwexana.

Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) member Byron de Villiers said the area has been volatile for three weeks.

“The incident has shocked everyone as far as I know, the family does not belong to any gang. It could be that they were suspected to be. A few hours later, two people were also shot and wounded in Magnolia Street.

“Every day someone gets shot here and we expect things to get worse because no one is attending to this issue.”