Police probe tapping of Sekunjalo executives

Cape Town – Former senior members of the apartheid-era security branch operating in private detective agencies and companies are suspected to be behind the illegal interception of communications in the Sekunjalo Investment Holdings group, its executive chairperson, Dr Iqbal Survé, and members of his family. This is according to a statement by Sekunjalo, Independent Media and Survé yesterday after lodging a complaint at the Table Bay Harbour police station. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “The matter you are enquiring about is still under investigation by provincial detectives. At an opportune time details will be made public. As of now, you are urged to allow space for the investigation to unfold.” A private security service provider appointed by Sekunjalo more than a month ago discovered that illegal surveillance had been conducted against Survé, some members of his family and senior executives of Independent Media, AYO Technology Solutions and African Equity Empowerment Investments. A listening device was also discovered in Survé’s office while Cape Town lawyer, Charles Abrahams, who renders services to the group and its companies, also suspected that his phone calls had been illegally intercepted.

In the statement, Sekunjalo, Independent Media and Survé said: “The security company hired by Dr Survé, Sekunjalo and Independent Media has advised that these apartheid-era security operators work with IT specialists that have the ability to intercept mobile phones, emails, and other information.

“Sekunjalo is deeply concerned by the extent of the unlawful surveillance of its business operations and its senior executives.

“Investigations have revealed the presence of highly sophisticated bugging devices, and the use of sophisticated military-type grabber machines responsible for downloading information, audio, images and texts.”

The companies have requested a swift investigation and support to protect their integrity, employees and the safety of Survé and his family.

“Dr Survé, Sekunjalo and Independent Media regard this unlawful conduct as not only aimed at destabilising Sekunjalo and Independent Media, but it also threatens the livelihoods of thousands of employees,” the companies said in a statement.

This was the second case in the past month that Survé had lodged.

It comes after top provincial detectives were assembled to probe an intimidation case by Survé after an unknown substance was smeared on the headrest of his vehicle. He had been alerted that someone had been sent to tamper with the brakes of his locked vehicle, which was later found to be opened.

In the weeks preceding the incident, Survé had received several calls and messages indicating that there could be attempts on his life. Weeks before that, two unidentified men entered Survé’s apartment building at 2am under the guise of disinfecting the premises.

He had finished working when he saw a light through the door’s keyhole. When he looked through the peephole, the men, who were not wearing personal protective equipment, walked towards the lift and were never seen again.

No one knew how the two, earlier captured in a surveillance video footage, left the building.

Cape Times