Cape Town – Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting that took place in Hout Bay.
Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said the incident in which a 33-year-old man was shot took place at about 8pm on Monday in Imizamo Yethu.
"The deceased (male, aged 33) had been shot and fatally wounded. No arrests have been made at this stage and the investigation is ongoing," Majikela said.
According to Hout Bay police station commander Lieutenant K Masakala, complaints of shooting were received at about 8pm on Monday near the CDC cottage in Imizamo Yethu.
“Upon arrival at the scene, SAPS officers discovered a 33-year-old male laying on the ground with several gunshot wounds in his body and he was declared dead on the scene,” Masakala said.