Police probing murder of man in Hout Bay exiting car









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting that took place in Hout Bay. Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said the incident in which a 33-year-old man was shot took place at about 8pm on Monday in Imizamo Yethu. "The deceased (male, aged 33) had been shot and fatally wounded. No arrests have been made at this stage and the investigation is ongoing," Majikela said. According to Hout Bay police station commander Lieutenant K Masakala, complaints of shooting were received at about 8pm on Monday near the CDC cottage in Imizamo Yethu. “Upon arrival at the scene, SAPS officers discovered a 33-year-old male laying on the ground with several gunshot wounds in his body and he was declared dead on the scene,” Masakala said.

Three armed males had allegedly opened fire on the victim as he climbed out of his car, Masakala said. Nothing was taken from the victim.

The Hout Bay police has urged anyone with information to please contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Oosthuizen, or Masakala on 021 791 8660 or 082 778 6622.

The most recent crime statistics showed that the most significant increases in Hout Bay were in murder (from 15 cases to 20) and sexual offences (from 36 cases to 40).

Rape cases increased from 30 to 33. Five carjacking cases were reported.

There was a decrease of 41.8 percent in burglaries at non-residential premises from 67 cases to 39.

Cases of burglaries at residential premises declined from 303 to 276 and theft from or out of a vehicle from 234 to 182 cases.

Cape Times