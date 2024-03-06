Police questioning 4 people in connection with Joslin Smith’s disappearance

Police say ‘arrests are on the cards’ relating to the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith, as their investigations gain momentum. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed on Wednesday morning that four people were being questioned as part of an extensive investigation into Joslin’s disappearance from Diazville in Saldanha Bay on the West Coast.

The four – two men and two women – are aged between 26 and 34. “It is envisaged that as the investigation unfolds, light will be shed as to her whereabouts or what happened to her,” said Potelwa. She said the investigation saw the team of detectives visiting several places within the West Coast town and interviewing several people.

“The search for Joslin brought individuals, NGOs, community activists, police officials, neighbourhood watches and representatives from different spheres of government together in the quest to find the missing girl. For days, they searched and identified vast areas in Saldanha Bay,” Potelwa said. The Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner was last seen on February 19. She had been wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She has a birthmark on her right arm. The community of Saldanha search for missing Joslin Smith. Picture: Patrick Louw/Independent Newspapers Anyone with information on Joslin’s whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Millstine of Vredenburg FCS, at 079 879 8588 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively, call Missing Children SA at 072 6477464.