Police rescue Eastern Cape kidnapping suspect from community’s wrath

A 40-year-old man narrowly escaped the wrath of residents after he was found with a five-year-old girl reported missing in Mtata. On Tuesday, Eastern Cape police came to the rescue of the man after he was spotted near a taxi walking with five-year-old Sesam Gcolotela, who was reported missing on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu the mother was informed that the child was missing at about 10.15am. “The mother rushed home and learnt from the community that they had seen the child leaving with a man. A case of kidnapping was opened,” Naidu said. On Tuesday morning, the suspect was spotted with the child in York Street in Madeira by the community.

“It is alleged that the suspect was sitting inside the minibus taxi with the child. The community pulled him out of the vehicle and severely assaulted him with stones and sticks. At that stage, KSD Law Enforcement officials were patrolling and immediately intervened. SAPS Madeira Crime Prevention members, who were also close by, assisted. “The angry mob increased in numbers and demanded the release of the suspect. The suspect was taken to hospital via ambulance for treatment. He is currently under police guard in hospital and will be detained upon discharge on a charge of kidnapping,” Naidu said. The suspect is unknown to the child or her family, she added.