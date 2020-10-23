Police retrieve bodies of two Khayelitsha boys from dam

Cape Town – Police divers retrieved the bodies of two Khayelitsha boys from a dam between Old Faure Road and the N2 in Mfuleni late on Thursday evening. The two boys, Linathi Ntshonga and Miyolo Gwinta, both seven years old, went missing last week Thursday at about 6pm. Linathi’s father, Lungisani Ntshonga, said he last saw his son just before he climbed on to the back of the truck along with other children. The two boys joined a group of children who were apparently going to Bosasa, Delft, to assist families from Site B to relocate. ’’Mfuleni police were alerted on Thursday evening to clothing items that were seen floating in the water,’’ said Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

’’Police divers were called out to the scene and the search commenced, resulting in the retrieval of the bodies late in the evening.

’’The two families identified the bodies as those of the two seven-year-old boys who were reported missing in Khayelitsha a week ago.

“The police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

’’They were last seen a few kilometres from the dam.

“Trauma counselling has been arranged for the two families.’’

Thembakazi Gwinta, Miyolo’s mother, earlier this week said: '’We have looked everywhere, from neighbouring communities and hospitals to mortuaries.

“Please, if anyone can help us find them, tell us.

“I don’t know what else to do, it feels like I have lost all power.

“There’s nothing else I can think of besides finding my son.”

