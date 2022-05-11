Police reveal why hospital killer cop accused was axed

CAPE TOWN - Former cop Jean Paul Malgas, accused of the bloody shooting at New Somerset Hospital, was among nine Vredenburg police officers dismissed after being found guilty of corruption relating to drugs and other issues, says Western Cape commissioner Thembisile Patekile. He also revealed that Malgas was admitted at the New Somerset Hospital due to a shotgun wound he sustained in Hopefield.

Patekile said they are probing how Malgas was admitted at Somerset Hospital due to a shotgun wound after being shot by police he allegedly had attacked. “He was escorted by police to the hospital. We are investigating the cause of his release. Police had attended a case where he was a suspect and he stabbed one of the police officers. A case of attack on police against the accused is being probed.” Malgas allegedly turned the New Somerset Hospital in Green Point into a crime scene on May 7 when he disarmed a Sea Point police constable, who was guarding another patient.

He allegedly shot the officer, who was confirmed dead the next day, while two other patients died at the scene. Malgas abandoned his bail when he appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The 39-year-old from Vredenburg is facing three counts of murder, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and robbery.

He was handcuffed and in leg irons throughout proceedings, while his legal representative said he was suicidal. State prosecutor Adnaan Gelderbloem explained that he was approached by officials about safety risks and an agreement was made that Malgas would remain restrained with handcuffs in the interests of public safety, the court and himself. Magistrate Ronel Oliver had questioned why Malgas was still restrained, stating that it was not normal procedure for a court to allow handcuffs and leg irons to be present on a person still awaiting trial.

But Malgas’s attorney Shagan Shaun Balram said his client was suicidal. Following his dismissal from the police, he has never had employment which led to severe depression. “The client was a Constable at Vredenburg from 2002-2007 and has not been employed since then. He is single, has four children, the eldest 17.”

