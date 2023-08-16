Police seek assistance in locating two suspects linked to businessman’s murder

Police have appealed for the public’s help to locate two more suspects linked to the disappearance and murder of businessman Desmond Share. Share, 53, was reported missing on August 1 and later found dead following an intensive search.

Share had travelled to Herbertsdale for business and never returned home, prompting his family to open a missing persons report. Shadreck Mhetu, 30, has been charged in connection with Share’s death and made his court appearance on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody. He is expected back in court next Tuesday for a formal bail hearing.

Police spokesperson Chris Spies said the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court also issued warrants of arrest for two more suspects. “Investigation into the murder case positively linked Shown Gondo, 31, and Akim Gondo, 25, to the disappearance of the deceased. “The investigation officer, Arleen Stokes, kindly requests the public to come forward with any information which could lead to the arrest of the two men by calling her at the Da Gamaskop Detectives.”

Police confirmed that the Ford Ranger bakkie stolen at the time was also recovered in Ficksburg near the Lesotho border on August 8. “The two accused found in the possession of the vehicle already made their first court appearances on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle each. They were remanded in custody and are expected to appear in the local court on Thursday for a formal bail application. There is no evidence that they are linked to the murder case,” said Spies. Desmond Share was reported missing on August 1 and later found dead following an intensive search. Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the two suspects can anonymously call 044 606 2213 or 061 317 2239, or contact Crime Stop at 086 0010 111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.