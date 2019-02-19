File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The SA Police Service has appealed to the public to help them locate a truck driver responsible for a hit-and-run accident on Sunday which claimed the lives of two women on the corner of Prince George Drive and Joe Marks Boulevard (formerly Concert Boulevard) in Lavender Hill. “The circumstances surrounding a hit-and-run accident on the corner of Prince George Drive and Joe Marks Boulevard, at about 10.30pm (Sunday) are under investigation by Steenberg SAPS after two females aged 32 and 55 years old were killed after they were hit by a truck.

“The driver of the truck fled the scene and is yet to be arrested,” said police spokesperson André Traut.

Anyone with any information about the incident should please call the Steenberg police station at 021 702 9000 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Alternatively, you may call the SMS Crime Line 322111.

Cape Times

https://www.facebook.com/CapeTimes/