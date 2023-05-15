Police seek help in locating 4-year-old boy

Cape Town - The Nelson Mandela Bay District Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has appealed for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 4-year-old boy, Nakane Lizane. Little Nakane, who was last seen playing outside his home in Gqeberha, was reported missing on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said, according to reports, Nakane was dropped off from daycare at about 3.45pm while his mother was at home. “While she was busy preparing supper, Nakane was playing outside the house in Ndlovini, Wells Estate, with his 10-year-old brother. After a while, their mother called them to come inside, but only the 10-year-old went inside. The mother searched for little Nakane but could not find him. She then reported him missing at SAPS Swartkops.

“At the time of his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans, grey takkies and a light-coloured T-shirt with a denim jacket.” she said. National co-ordinator at Missing Children South Africa, Bianca van Aswegen, said incidents of missing children were fast becoming a pandemic. “We urge anyone who might have any information to please come forward and assist in bringing this child home. The parents are distraught and are having sleepless nights,” she said.