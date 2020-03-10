Police seek suspects over spate of sexual assault cases in Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Police have launched a search for suspected rapists believed to be behind separate attacks on women. In George, police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said there had been three different cases dating back to February 5. Pojie said on March 3 a 26-year-old woman was raped in Zone 4 in Thembalethu en route home to Zone 9. On February 8 a 24-year-old was at home sleeping in Dick Street, Zone 9, when a suspect broke in and raped her. On February 5, a 22-year-old who lives in Pine Trees, Plettenberg Bay, was attacked by an unknown man while walking through the bushes from Bossiesgif towards her house.

“Anyone with information regarding these cases may call Crime Stop at 0860010111. Information will be dealt with confidentiality,” Pojie said.

Thembalethu ward councillor Faith Mdaka said a few weeks ago that while she was asleep, she heard someone calling out her name, asking for help because someone was trying to rape her.

“When I rushed outside, a man was dragging her, and I called people to come out of their homes.

“The suspect ran and to date we don’t know who he was. This created fear and panic.

“We know that if nothing happens the perpetrators will soon kill someone. Our area used to be safe but things changed because of drugs, which are everywhere,” Mdaka said.

She said she hoped a newly formed neighbourhood watch team would help deter criminals.

In Wynberg, police are looking for Jonathan Arends, 64, in connection with rape and sexual assault allegations.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said Arends “hangs out in Steenberg”.

“Wynberg FCS are seeking the assistance of the public in locating the suspect who is wanted in connection with cases of rape and sexual assault (in Steenberg and Grassy Park).

“Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Arends is requested to contact the investigating officers, Sergeant Wesley Cordom or Sergeant Julian Zeederberg, on 021 799 1315/ 082 334 8348,” Rwexana said.

Cape Times

