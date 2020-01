Police suspect ‘alcohol poisoning’ after six people collapse in Wetton









Community services and health Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said the City would conduct further investigations. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Six people who collapsed in Wetton on Monday and were rushed to hospital are suspected to have suffered alcohol poisoning after being given a mix of alcohol, said a police source yesterday. The residents were taken to hospital in serious and critical conditions after ingesting an unknown substance, which had caused them to collapse. “An inquiry was opened and the victims are recovering. They are at hospital and are expected to be discharged. "The victims claimed they were given a mix of different alcohol types to drink. Doctors also confirmed that it was not poison but alcohol,” the police source said. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said there were “no new developments to report”.

“No criminal case has been opened at this stage, however, Lansdowne police will be looking into the matter to determine the circumstances. An inquiry has been registered for this purpose,” he said.

Community services and health mayco member Zahid Badroodien said the City would conduct further investigations.

“The SAPS is looking into the matter. Once formal notification has been received as to the cause, the City’s Environmental Health Department will conduct further investigations.

“This will cover a number of aspects, including ascertaining what substance the victims ingested and tracing the source.

"We don’t want to speculate on the possible cause until blood tests or clinical samples have been completed and interviews with those affected.”

Badroodien said such investigations took a while and urged the public to bear with them.

“It’s in everyone’s best interests to allow the investigation to run its course so we are ultimately able to provide concrete answers to the victims and their families, and advise on further action if need be.”

Cape Times