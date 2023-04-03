Police to pay for official’s killing

Cape Town - The Police Ministry will have to cough up just over R1.9 million in damages to the children and father of a Correctional Services employee who was shot and killed by SAPS in 2009. The two children of Mazizandile Ncate argued that their father was the breadwinner before his death.

Ncate’s father said SAPS owed him for funeral expenses. According to the Western Cape High Court judgment, on March 15, 2009 Ncate was earning a salary of R79 287 per annum when he was shot and killed. Ncate’s children each claimed for damages in respect of past and future loss of support, worth R958 350 respectively.

Ncate’s father was awarded R12 450 in respect of funeral costs. “The experts (industrial psychologists) agreed that the deceased would have continued earning as such and progressed a notch each year until he reached the top notch of where he would have continued to work. “This would have happened until he would have been promoted to the next salary grade, and so forth until he would have retired.

“It is not in dispute that based on the joint minute, joint instructions were prepared by the legal representatives for the plaintiffs and the defendant, and provided...to calculate the plaintiffs’ loss of support,” the judgment read. Ncate’s children, who were each supported with monthly maintenance paid to their mothers while they were minors, are currently studying towards their accountancy and electrical engineering qualifications. Judge Robert Henney ordered that the payments to the plaintiffs should be done within 14 days to their trust banking accounts.