Police trace taxi boss wanted for string of crimes in Cape Town to Pretoria hideout

A taxi boss described as high profile has been arrested in Pretoria in connection with various serious crimes in and around Cape Town, including extortion, fraud, intimidation, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. A follow-up on intelligence led the SAPS members to a premises in East Silver Lakes, Pretoria, where he was apparently hiding to evade arrest on Sunday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said information received indicated that the target was moving between the Eastern Cape, East London and Pretoria. He said the man was identified as the prime suspect and arrested on the various warrants of arrests for a Nyanga murder and double attempted murder case which was issued against the perpetrator. Further warrants issued were for a Mfuleni case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and an Ocean View matter, impersonating a police official.