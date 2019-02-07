A mini rocket launcher, thousands of rounds of ammunition and a hunting rifle was seized at one house in Gordon's Bay, police said. Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – Police have uncovered an ammunition manufacturing facility at Gordon's Bay while following up on information about cultivation of dagga plants in the area. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said officers arrested a 24-year-old suspect at one house on drug-related charges on Wednesday and are pursuing further leads.

A mini rocket launcher, thousands of rounds of ammunition and a hunting rifle was also seized at another house, she said.

According to Rwexana, a projectile manufacturing reloader machine was also confiscated as well as four bags of dagga.

She said no arrest have been made in connection with the arms cache.

"Members from Provincial Intervention Task Team followed up on information about a cultivation of dagga plants worth a substantial amount in Gordon’s Bay yesterday.

"The members searched the house and a 24-year-old suspect was arrested. Once charged, the suspect will appear in court.

"Further investigation led the members to another address on Beach Road, Gordon’s Bay. No one was at the house when police arrived.

"The caretaker opened the door and the members found a total of 2 000 9mm projectiles; 21-shot gun rounds; 289 9mm rounds; 286 2000 9mm cartridges and a Hunting rifle; four bags of dagga; and six 9mm magazines. A projectile manufacturing reloading machine was also seized.

"Further investigation has been taken over by the Hawks detectives," Rwexana said.

