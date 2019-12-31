The man, currently detained in hospital under police guard, was shot on Saturday night after he and two alleged accomplices posing as drivers for the popular e-hailing food service were involved in an alleged robbery and hijacking in Parow.
His accomplices, aged 32 and 38, appeared in the Parow Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
They were arrested after a high-speed chase in which the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said they would investigate the discharge of a police firearm. No arrests have yet been made.