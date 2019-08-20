File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative (Ipid) is investigating the circumstances under which a Khayelitsha policeman shot dead an intruder in his home. Acting Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the off-duty police official found the man inside his house around 1pm on Monday.

"The intruder pointed the firearm to the police official, who also produced the firearm as well. The police official discharged his firearm and the intruder was instantly killed," said Seisa.

This comes after Marlon Appolis, a member of the Anti-Gang Unit in the Western Cape, appeared in the Franschhoek Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of culpable homicide.

The State alleges that he negligently discharged his firearm, killing a colleague, the 40-year-old Sergeant David Hoffman.

The 41-year-old Appolis, who shed tears in court, has been granted bail of R1 000 and the case was postponed to September 26 for the director of public prosecutions to make a final decision on whether he should face further charges.

Appolis objected to an application for him to be photographed in the dock, emphasising he had "lost a friend". Both policemen were off-duty when Hoffman was fatally wounded at a private residence on Saturday.

Seisa said: “It’s alleged that there was a braai at a private house attended by the deceased and the suspect. The pair were off-duty.

“At the braai, the suspect pulled out his service pistol and shot dead his 40-year-old colleague. He was shot in the head. The motive for the killing is still unclear and the Ipid investigation is continuing.”